BOSTON (CBS) – Six former champions will return to the Boston Marathon in April as part of this year’s international elite team, the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock announced Thursday.
Leading the way on the men’s side are 2017 winner Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya, 2016 champ Lemi Berhanu of Ethiopia and 2015 and 2013 winner Lelisa Desisa.
2017 women’s champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya will also be back to defend her title. Joining her on the women’s international team are 2014 Boston winner and course record holder Buzunesh Deba of Ethiopia and 2015 champ Caroline Rotich of Kenya.
The American elite team was announced last month, with New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan and Chicago Marathon winner Galen Rupp leading the group.
Two men were added to the U.S. team Thursday – Elkanah Kibet, the top American at the 2017 World Championships Marathon, and Timothy Ritchie, the 2017 U.S. National Marathon Champion.
