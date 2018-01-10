Benjamin “Ben”, is a creative and friendly child who loves video games, puzzles and board games! Benjamin also likes to teach others how to play chess and is always up for a challenge. Benjamin enjoys swimming, reading, word puzzles and word books. Benjamin is a very smart child who especially excels in math and reading. Benjamin enjoys spending time with both adults and children and likes routines but is also up for adventure. Benjamin is described by those who know him well as both sweet and silly.

Ready for adoption, Benjamin would do best in a single or two parent family that helps to maintain contact with his siblings who are placed separately. He currently visits with them at least monthly and looks forward to these visits. Benjamin would do best as the youngest or only child in the home. If there were older children it would be best if they were teenagers as he becomes overwhelmed easily with the natural chaos that comes with younger children.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.