BOSTON (CBS) – Incompetent. Idiot. Childish. Unfit. Unstable. Dangerous. Bully. Liar.

Those are just some of the harsh words Massachusetts voters used to describe President Donald Trump in a new poll released Wednesday.

The MassINC-WBUR poll surveyed 504 voters last weekend and 65-percent disapproved of the president’s job performance. Sixty-two-percent said Trump is not fit to be president.

When asked “what one or two words best describes your impression of Donald Trump?” most of them weren’t kind.

“Incompetent,” “Idiot,” and “Childish,” were the most commonly used terms.

(You can see the entire word cloud here.)

Voters continue to have high praise for Governor Charlie Baker.

Seventy-four-percent approve of the job he’s doing and 73-percent believe Massachusetts is heading in the right direction.

Forty-five percent approve the way Baker is handling the situation with MBTA.

Baker, who is up for re-election this year, also has major name recognition over his Democratic challengers.

Seventy-two percent say they’ve never heard of Jay Gonzalez, 68-percent have never heard of Setti Warren and 65-percent have never heard of Bob Massie.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.