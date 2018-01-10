Filed Under:Local TV, Pan Mass Challenge, WBZ-TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The Pan-Mass Challenge has its sights set on another record-breaking year!

The PMC has set a $52 million fundraising goal for 2018 and you can be part of this impressive effort.

Open registration begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday January 10.

The PMC is a two-day, 190-mile bike ride across Massachusetts on the first weekend in August. Every rider-raised dollar is donated to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for treatment and research. If 190 miles sounds daunting, there are a dozen routes to choose from for all different skill and fundraising levels.

Over the PMC’s 38-year history the event has raised $598 million. Last year alone, riders raised a whopping $51 million.

If you’d like to sign up for the ride click here.

WBZ-TV is proud to be your official PMC station.

