BOSTON (CBS) – Images from space are showing just how dramatic the recent cold spell in New England was.
A satellite image from Sunday released by NASA depicts Nantucket Sound and Buzzards Bay iced over.
The frigid weather caused ice to form in rivers and bays that rarely freeze.
Sunrise To Sunset: Coast Guard Cutter Breaks Ice Across New England Waters
A record high tide from the Blizzard of 2018 sent icy waters flooding into parts of Boston and along the coast.
Boston didn’t see temperatures rise above freezing between Dec. 26 and Jan. 7.