BOSTON (CBS) – Actor Mark Wahlberg is at the center of a pay disparity scandal in Hollywood.
According to USA Today, the Dorchester native was paid $1.5 million to re-shoot his scenes for the movie “All The Money in the World.”
Co-star Michelle Williams, meanwhile, earned less than $1,000 for her re-shoots.
Part of the movie was re-shot over Thanksgiving week after actor Kevin Spacey was dropped from the film over sexual misconduct allegations.
At the time, director Ridley Scott said the actors agreed to do the re-shoots for free.
Wahlberg and Williams share the same agency.