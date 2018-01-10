BOSTON (CBS) — A convertible high chair has been recalled due to a fall hazard.
Skip Hop is recalling the Tuo Convertible High Chair that can be converted to a toddler chair.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 13 reports of the front legs of the chair detaching, which could cause children to fall.
In two of those incidents, bruising was reported.
The chair had been sold at all major retailers and online from December 2016 to September 2017 for about $160.
Anyone with one of these chairs is asked to stop using it immediately and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.