NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Diet Coke is getting a makeover to try and reverse slumping sales for the sugar-free soda.
Coca-Cola Co. says it is adding a slimmer 12-ounce Diet Coke can, refreshing the logo and offering the 35-year-old drink in four new flavors: ginger lime, mango, blood orange and cherry.
The Atlanta-based company says the taste of the plain Diet Coke will stay the same; it will also continue to be available in the standard 12-ounce cans.
Diet Coke sales have fallen as more people switch to other low-calorie drinks, such as flavored fizzy water.
The company says the change is part of a renewed push to appeal to millennials.
“We’re contemporizing the Diet Coke brand and portfolio with sleek packaging and new flavors that are appealing to new audiences,” said Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, in a statement.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)