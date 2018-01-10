Filed Under:Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Diet Coke is getting a makeover to try and reverse slumping sales for the sugar-free soda.

Coca-Cola Co. says it is adding a slimmer 12-ounce Diet Coke can, refreshing the logo and offering the 35-year-old drink in four new flavors: ginger lime, mango, blood orange and cherry.

The Atlanta-based company says the taste of the plain Diet Coke will stay the same; it will also continue to be available in the standard 12-ounce cans.

Diet Coke sales have fallen as more people switch to other low-calorie drinks, such as flavored fizzy water.

The company says the change is part of a renewed push to appeal to millennials.

“We’re contemporizing the Diet Coke brand and portfolio with sleek packaging and new flavors that are appealing to new audiences,” said Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, in a statement.

