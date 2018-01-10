BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are gearing up for their final free night in London before taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Many players will be hitting the stores to do a little shopping on their off-night across the pond, while big men Daniel Theis and Aron Baynes will be taking in a show with their wives.

That all sounds fun, but they’ve got nothing on Jaylen Brown, who will be fulfilling a boyhood dream.

Brown told Celtics.com that he’ll be attending a soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge Stadium, which he described as a “dream come true.”

He’s hoping to fulfill another dream on Wednesday night, but knows it’s a long shot.

“I remember I had a dream when I was like seven years old and I played in the Premier League for, I don’t know – it was like [Manchester United], I don’t remember what team I was on,” recalled Brown. “But I had a dream that I was running onto the soccer field and they were all screaming and chanting my name. Hopefully that comes true, but I doubt it.”

There’s little doubt that Boston’s freakishly athletic forward could probably take his talents to the Premier League and make a name for himself. But if Brown wants to hear his named chanted by fans overseas, he has a much better chance to hear it at the 02 Arena on Thursday.