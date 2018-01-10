BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins forward Brad Marchand is an NHL All-Star for the second straight season, the NHL announced on Wednesday.
The forward leads Boston in scoring this season with 17 goals to go with 23 assists in his 32 games played. He’s also a plus-19, and being Marchand, has 35 penalty minutes under his belt. He’ll be Boston’s only representative in this year’s 3-on-3 tournament.
Marchand made his first All-Star squad last year and finished the season with career-highs in goals (39) and assists (46) to finished with 85 points.
The 2018 NHL All-Star game will be played on Sunday, January 28 in Tampa, Florida.
The Bruins are currently enjoying their bye week, sitting at 23-10-7 (53 points) on the season and in second place in the Atlantic Division.