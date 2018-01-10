FRAMINGHAM (CBS) –Reminders from officials to clean snow and ice off the roof of your car are commonplace after every New England snowstorm.
As Nicole DeSalliers was forced to drive to work with a broken windshield Monday, she probably hoped the driver of the SUV in front of her had listened.
DeSalliers said she was driving in the middle lane of the Mass Pike when a thick sheet of snow/ice about a foot long on a car in the right lane flew off and smashed into her windshield.
Afraid the windshield would crumble, DeSalliers slowly continued down the highway until she made it to her office in Framingham.
The driver responsible? They continued to drive, but DeSalliers said she was able to get the license plate number.
Police were unable to give the car a citation, though, DeSalliers said, because she only called police once she had gotten off the Mass Pike.
DeSalliers said her windshield is scheduled to be fixed on Wednesday afternoon.