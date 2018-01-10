BOSTON (CBS) — Baseball agent Jason Wood, whose client list includes Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, has been suspended by the MLB Players Association amid an investigation that he filmed several of his clients while they used a shower in his home.
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, Wood has been fired by Career Sports Entertainment. Several players have already moved on from the company and are seeking new agents, according to FanRag Sports.
The investigation started when a player found a camera while using a shower at Wood’s home. That player confronted and immediately fired Wood after the incident.
In addition to Benintendi, Wood represented Tampa Bay pitcher Jake Odorizzi, Seattle pitcher David Phelps and Colorado prospect Riley Pint.