Filed Under:Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox, Jason Wood, Local TV, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Baseball agent Jason Wood, whose client list includes Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, has been suspended by the MLB Players Association amid an investigation that he filmed several of his clients while they used a shower in his home.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, Wood has been fired by Career Sports Entertainment. Several players have already moved on from the company and are seeking new agents, according to FanRag Sports.

The investigation started when a player found a camera while using a shower at Wood’s home. That player confronted and immediately fired Wood after the incident.

In addition to Benintendi, Wood represented Tampa Bay pitcher Jake Odorizzi, Seattle pitcher David Phelps and Colorado prospect Riley Pint.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch