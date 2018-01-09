PORTSMOUTH, NH (CBS) – Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire want to find the person who turned city streets into their own ski slope.
Someone posted video on Instagram showing a man, on skis, holding onto a rope and being pulled by a car down the street.
Officers say while some people use skis to get around after the storm, this takes things too far.
“This is so dangerous not only for the person being pulled which it’s obvious from the fall, but the streets are narrow right now with the large snow banks on both sides of the street,” said Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner.
The stunt did not end well and the skier crashed face first into the pavement.
The department has not decided if it will cite the skier or driver but police are urging everyone to just ski on the mountains.