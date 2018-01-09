BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots really can’t do anything without questions about that pesky ESPN story popping up.

Team owner Robert Kraft, who has already slammed last week’s story about a rift in the organization as “fiction”, was once again deflecting questions about the article on Tuesday. Kraft was at City Hall Plaza along with Boston mayor Marty Walsh, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey to unveil CareZone, a mobile health van to help individuals dealing with addiction and drug abuse.

Kraft knew he was going to be bombarded with questions about the article, but he was much more interested in talking about the CareZone.

“All the energy that is diverted to try to look at what we’re doing, maybe that energy and reporting can go into the opioid crisis and find ways to solve this problem. This is a real problem that we all understand,” said Kraft.

He’d also like the focus to be on his football team, which is about to host the Tennessee Titans in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round after their record-setting eighth straight first-round bye. Once again, Kraft scoffed at any notion there is a rift in the organization.

“Our team is pretty special and we’re quite united,” he said. “I’m very proud of where we’re at and our focus is on trying to have a very exciting night on Saturday night.

“It’s nice that we’re playing Saturday night and there are only eight teams playing. Our real fans understand how special it is, what we have going on,” he said. “The support they give us allows us to do projects like this project.”