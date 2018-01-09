Filed Under:Family, Massachusetts, Wallet Hub

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family, according to a new study.

WalletHub released their ranking of all fifty states from best to worst places to raise a family on Monday.

The main categories the report researched included family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.

A total of 20 points could be earned from each of the five categories and then the scores were combined. Massachusetts received a total score of 63.37.

New Hampshire and Vermont also made it to the top five.

While the Bay State finished first overall, it was ranked 3rd for infant-mortality rate, 19th for median family salary, and 28th for the violent-crime rate.

Check out the study’s complete results.

