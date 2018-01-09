Bill Belichick Couldn't Pull Himself Away From National Championship GameBill Belichick is sick of talking about that ESPN story. But a good football game? Well that can get a few seconds of chatter out of the New England head coach.

Acquiring Bill Belichick From Patriots Would Apparently Cost Three First-Round Picks For GiantsGary Myers reported, by way of an anonymous league executive, what the price would be if the Giants were to seriously go out and nab the 65-year-old Belichick to save the franchise in New Jersey.

Tom Brady Dismisses Much Of ESPN's Story About Rift In Patriots OrganizationIn a radio interview on Tuesday. Tom Brady dismissed much of what was written in ESPN The Magazine's article about a rift in the New England Patriots.

Where Will The Top College QBs Land?With the college football season coming to an end tonight, we take a look at where some of the top collegiate quarterbacks could land next year.