BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though Malcolm Mitchell may not be providing a boost to the Patriots’ receiving corp after all, as he was not in attendance for the portion of Patriots practice open to the media on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

The second-year receiver missed the entire regular season with a knee injury, but the Patriots designated him to return from injured reserve prior to the team’s Week 17 game against the Jets. In doing so, they started the clock to add him to the active roster.

NESN’s Doug Kyed noted that if Mitchell is unable to play this weekend and the Patriots advance to the AFC Championship Game, the window to activate Mitchell will last for one more week:

Patriots can wait to activate WR Malcolm Mitchell off IR for the divisional round until four hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. Saturday at 4 p.m. is the deadline. If the Patriots don't activate Mitchell by this weekend and win, they can activate him until Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 9, 2018

Earlier on Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick was asked for an update on Mitchell’s progress.

“We’ve seen him out there trying to get back into practice and do the things he’s asked to do,” Belichick answered.

Belichick was asked if Mitchell has a lot of ground to make up.

“Exactly,” the coach said. “That’s the way I would characterize it.”

Running back Mike Gillislee was also absent from Tuesday’s practice.

The Patriots will kick off their postseason when they host the Titans at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the divisional round at Gillette Stadium.