LYNN (CBS) — The cause of a massive fire in Lynn that forced 28 people out of their homes is still undetermined.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that it was sparked by unattended cooking.

The 18-unit building on Broad Street was gutted out by the blaze on Monday afternoon but remained standing Tuesday morning.

Lynn Fire Chief James McDonald had expressed fear that the building would collapse overnight.

Officials expect that if the building is not torn down Tuesday, it will be later this month.

McDonald kept firefighters at the scene all night to watch for hot spots.

At one point, almost 100 firefighters were fighting the blaze.

Flames and thick black smoke spilling out of the roof of the three-story structure were caught on camera by SkyEye.

One woman was transported from the scene with serious injuries after she was rescued from her bedroom on the top floor by firefighters. Officials said the woman was badly burned.

There was no update on her condition early Tuesday.