BOSTON (CBS) – State watchdogs say management at a Seaport restaurant subjected an employee to pervasive, demeaning and humiliating treatment.
The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination found Strega Waterfront liable for sexual harassment.
Luvina Hernandez worked on the dessert line at Strega. The 25-year-old says throughout her employment, she had to endure offensive and inappropriate sexual comments from her direct supervisor.
“I was subjected repeatedly by my manager to inappropriate questions like ‘are you a virgin? can I be your first?’” Hernandez said through her translator.
The commission ordered Strega to end any actions that create a sexually hostile work environment, start a training program for managers and implement a formal sexual harassment policy.
Hernandez was also awarded $20,000 in damages.
The Varano Group, Strega’s owner, released a statement saying:
“We take all claims of sexual harassment, or any type of discrimination, seriously. This claim was filed in 2013 and a decision was rendered by MCAD in September 2017. We are currently appealing that decision and feel it would be inappropriate to make further public comment at this time.”