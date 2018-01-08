Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire, Powerball

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — Lottery officials say no one has come forward yet to claim the lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire that matched all six numbers for a $559.7 million jackpot.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

New Hampshire Lottery spokeswoman Maura McCann said no one had come forward as of Monday morning.

The winning ticket was sold at the Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Concord. It’s the eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

reeds ferry market powerball Powerball Winner Still A Mystery In New Hampshire

Reeds Ferry Market sold the $570 million Powerball winner. (Photo credit: Paul Burton/WBZ-TV)

The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

On Friday, a single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey, but the winner remains a mystery.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch