MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — The NFL announced Monday that singer-songwriter Pink will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4.
The performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” is sure to be closely watched given the controversy that has embroiled the league this season. President Donald Trump has slammed NFL players who have chosen to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
The Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Justin Timberlake.
Pink had a No. 1 album in 2017 and her hit single “What About Us” was nominated for a Grammy. She is scheduled to perform in Boston at the TD Garden in April.
Country star Luke Bryan sang the national anthem before last year’s Super Bowl.