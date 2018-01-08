Filed Under:Local TV, National Anthem Protests, Pink, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — The NFL announced Monday that singer-songwriter Pink will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4.

The performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” is sure to be closely watched given the controversy that has embroiled the league this season. President Donald Trump has slammed NFL players who have chosen to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

The Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Justin Timberlake.

Pink had a No. 1 album in 2017 and her hit single “What About Us” was nominated for a Grammy. She is scheduled to perform in Boston at the TD Garden in April.

pink singing Pink To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LII

Pink performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Country star Luke Bryan sang the national anthem before last year’s Super Bowl.

 

