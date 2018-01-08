WEYMOUTH (CBS) – An MBTA commuter train slammed into a pickup truck on the tracks in Weymouth Monday morning.
Police told WBZ-TV’s Lisa Gresci the truck broke down at the intersection of Derby and Pond streets.
The driver got out and ran to a nearby gas station to try and get help, but the train came and crashed into it.
No one was hurt, but the truck’s front end was torn apart in the crash.
Passengers were taken off the train and shuttled to the next stop on a bus.
The cleanup and investigation has caused delays on the Kingston-Plymouth commuter line.
Check the MBTA website for more information on the delays.