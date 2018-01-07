BOSTON (CBS) — Two chihuahuas and a cat up for adoption at Buddy Dog Humane Society in Sudbury were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Paco and Chico are looking to be adopted as a pair. They are 6 years old and have been together their whole lives.
The dogs are sweet, quiet and would do well with other pets or children. They were turned in by their previous owner due to financial hardship.
Curry the cat is 2 years old and full of personality. He was rescued from the streets of New York.
Curry would be fine with other cats and dogs, and is very sociable and outgoing.
For adoption information, visit buddydoghs.com.