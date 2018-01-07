Filed Under:Buddy Dog Humane Society, Local TV, Nick Giovanni, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — Two chihuahuas and a cat up for adoption at Buddy Dog Humane Society in Sudbury were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Paco and Chico are looking to be adopted as a pair. They are 6 years old and have been together their whole lives.

pet parade chihuahua Pet Parade: Buddy Dog Humane Society

Two chihuahuas up for adoption at Buddy Dog Humane Society (WBZ-TV)

The dogs are sweet, quiet and would do well with other pets or children. They were turned in by their previous owner due to financial hardship.

Curry the cat is 2 years old and full of personality. He was rescued from the streets of New York.

pet parade cat Pet Parade: Buddy Dog Humane Society

Curry the cat (WBZ-TV)

Curry would be fine with other cats and dogs, and is very sociable and outgoing.

For adoption information, visit buddydoghs.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch