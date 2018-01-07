MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A major water main break forced the evacuation of about 45 homes in a New Hampshire city on Sunday.
The break near the Jane and Lowell Street intersection in Manchester sent water gushing into the road and driveways, leaving at least one vehicle submerged.
Manchester Water Works and Department of Public Works employees wil work “around the clock until it is repaired,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.
“The safety of all affected residents is our top priority. We urge anyone affected by this water main break to seek assistance as soon as possible, as the repairs will take some time given the extremely cold temperatures,” Craig said. “Thanks to a quick response by city and state emergency personnel, I am thankful that no one has been injured and the damaged contained as much as possible.”
Several roads in the area are closed due to the break.
Red Cross has set up an overnight shelter at Manchester Central High School, which will still open for students Monday morning. Residents are asked to use the Maple Street entrance to access the shelter.
“Oh my god. This is the worst thing that could happen to us,” said resident Rosemary Shilander.