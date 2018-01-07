Filed Under:Dog Attack, Falmouth, Local TV, Pit Bull Attack

FALMOUTH (CBS) – A 1-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries after she was attacked by the family dog, authorities say.

Falmouth police say the girl was playing in the kitchen with her father Sunday morning when the pit bull terrier attacked and bit her in the face.

Her father was unable to separate the dog from the child, police said. He grabbed a pistol but when he realized it was unloaded he picked up a knife and stabbed the pit bull.

First responders arrived to the home on Brick Kiln Road just before 9 a.m. An ambulance took the girl to Falmouth Hospital, where she was then flown by helicopter to a Boston area hospital.

Her condition was not immediately known but Falmouth fire Lt. Scott Stanbard told WBZ-TV her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The dog was fatally wounded by the owner, police said.

The family has owned the pit bull for five years and it has no known history of violence or aggression, according to a preliminary police investigation.

The attack appeared to be unprovoked, but authorities are investigating.

  1. alexajohnson06 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Dogs don’t just attack randomly especially if they’ve had this dog for 5 years. I feel sorry for the girl but please update when you have more details about the story.

