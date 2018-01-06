CHELMSFORD (CBS) – Girls were able to participate as official members of the Boy Scouts on Saturday in Chelmsford for the first time ever in Massachusetts.
One kindergartener, one second grader, and three fourth graders built cars for the annual Pinewood Derby as they joined Cub Scout Pack 45.
Last fall, the Boy Scouts announced that girls would be allowed to join beginning in 2018.
The Boy Scouts described Saturday’s event as a “new era for scouting.”
“Including girls at the youngest ages not only gives them the same opportunities as the boys, but it also presents opportunities to teach values such as treating all people with respect, empathy, and the importance of being giving back to the community and to those in need,” the organization said in a statement. “This now happens in an environment that will also teach boys, at an early age, the importance of treating girls with the same respect they would treat anyone else.”