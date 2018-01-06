BOSTON (CBS) – The Arctic chill that started back in late December has stuck around through early January, and today was one of the coldest days within that stretch.

Afternoon highs in Boston rose to only 12° and short of the coldest high temperature on record of 7°, but still plenty cold when you factor in the wind. It’s very hard to keep highs in the single digits for Boston. It’s only happened four times in the last 50 years.

Worcester did break their record of the coldest record high temperature. Today’s temperature only rose to 6°, tying the old record of 1896. The length of that record, 122 years, is incredibly impressive to beat it and speaks to how cold it actually is for many in southern New England.

Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings are up for all of Massachusetts until early Sunday morning. The worst of the wind chills will be in central and western Mass, where gusty winds could take the real-feel temperature to -10 to -30°!

Overnight, temperatures will fall to well below zero, likely breaking a record in Boston and Worcester.

The cold temperature streak continues into Sunday as highs only reach into the mid-to-upper teens for highs under mostly sunny skies. Fortunately, the wind becomes less of a factor and thus, wind chills not as fierce.

Monday will see temperatures rise to above 32° for the first time in 13 days.

As that streak ends, it will go into 4th place in the record books for the longest stretches below freezing.

The good news is by Thursday and Friday, temperatures are *FINALLY* above average. 40s and 50s are possible as the Jet Stream temporarily migrates to the north. Mild air will stick around to end the week and start the weekend.

The end is in sight!

