BOSTON (CBS) – The bitter cold still has a grip on local travelers, with the blizzard causing weekend flight disruptions.

More than 280 flight delays were reported at Logan International Airport on Saturday, with 37 flights cancelled altogether.

Over at the Help Desk Line In Terminal C, WBZ-TV found several frustrated travelers who waited all day to get on a flight to sunny Fort Myers, Florida.

Being surrounded by the cold and snow here in Boston certainly didn’t help.

About a dozen travelers said their flights were either delayed or canceled because of frozen pipes on their airplane.

Many of them were waiting around at Logan since early Saturday morning — uncertain about when they’ll be able to hop on a flight to Florida.

Margie Minkler said was among frustrated travelers.

“So now we’re trying to get a refund. We’re trying to call other airlines,” she said.

