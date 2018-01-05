WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
ARLINGTON (CBS) – A worker shoveling snow at an Arlington drinking water facility collapsed and died early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. a Massachusetts Water Resources Authority employee was shoveling the facility on Fisher Ave. when they collapsed.

mwra Worker Dies While Shoveling Snow At Arlington Water Facility

An Arlington water facility where an MWRA employee died while shoveling. (Image Credit: Ron Mitchell/WBZ-TV)

The employee was rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital but did not survive.

MWRA spokesman Ria Convery said the employee’s identification is not being released at this time.

“The entire staff of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority extends their thoughts and prayers to the individual’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” said Convery.

