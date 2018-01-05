SCITUATE (CBS) – Scituate Harbormaster Stephen Mone returned to the scene where his life had flashed before his eyes hours earlier. “I was picturing my kids, and I didn’t have much time left,” Mone said. “If he was another minute, I was going under.”

Friday, he met the man who pulled him out of the frigid Scituate Harbor during Thursday’s storm. The very humble Stephan Hill also got a pat on the back from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. “It takes a lot of guts to…do what you did,” Baker said.

Hill is the general manager of the Mill Wharf Restaurant and Pub overlooking the dock where the harbormaster keeps his fireboat.

Hill stopped in to check on the flooding around his restaurant during the storm, and happened to look out the window when he saw the harbormaster struggling with the boat. “The dock heaved, the waves…he slipped right under,” Hill said.

Mone says he thought those were his last moments. ”I saw him and I said, ‘I don’t have much time. I can’t hold on much longer’…He grabbed me and I pulled my leg up on the dock,” Mone said.

Hill is humble. “Anyone would’ve done the same thing,” he said.

He also knows what could have happened if he hadn’t looked out the window just in time. “I know what would’ve happened, would’ve been a whole different story today,” he said.