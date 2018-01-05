WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Blizzard of 2018, Marshfield, Scituate

SCITUATE (CBS) – Barbara McGowan saw the National Guard join police and firefighters in her Scituate neighborhood, and thanked God.

McGowan was among dozens of residents who were rescued and taken to a local shelter as Scituate roads flooded during a brutal blizzard.

scituate sea wall transfer Scituate Flooding Forces Rescues, Homes Under Ice

Sea wall breach in Scituate. (WBZ-TV)

“It was crazy. I flagged them down,” McGowan told WBZ-TV. “I said, ‘I smell gas in my house?’ They said, ‘You can’t stay.’ They stopped and picked us up and brought us to the shelter, thank God.”

scituate high waves Scituate Flooding Forces Rescues, Homes Under Ice

High waves in Scituate.(Photo courtesy: Melissa Pulis Wakeman)

Coastal communities including Scituate, Duxbury and Marshfield saw flooding during the storm and are now dealing with frozen roads and a brutal cleanup.

Town officials believe the salty floodwaters left on the roads will stay there, causing icy road conditions for days.

A breached sea wall in Scituate collapsed, as the snow, wind and ice during the blizzard were all too powerful.

Video from the storm shows the ocean’s fury lashing along the coast. The waves came up and over the wall, and into nearby coastal homes.

Several homes are now under icy water.

