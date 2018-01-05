SCITUATE (CBS) – Barbara McGowan saw the National Guard join police and firefighters in her Scituate neighborhood, and thanked God.

McGowan was among dozens of residents who were rescued and taken to a local shelter as Scituate roads flooded during a brutal blizzard.

“It was crazy. I flagged them down,” McGowan told WBZ-TV. “I said, ‘I smell gas in my house?’ They said, ‘You can’t stay.’ They stopped and picked us up and brought us to the shelter, thank God.”

Coastal communities including Scituate, Duxbury and Marshfield saw flooding during the storm and are now dealing with frozen roads and a brutal cleanup.

Town officials believe the salty floodwaters left on the roads will stay there, causing icy road conditions for days.

A breached sea wall in Scituate collapsed, as the snow, wind and ice during the blizzard were all too powerful.

Video from the storm shows the ocean’s fury lashing along the coast. The waves came up and over the wall, and into nearby coastal homes.

Several homes are now under icy water.