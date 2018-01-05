WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski was named to the Associated Press’ 2017 All-Pro team on Friday, earning the Patriots tight end a nice chunk of change.

In making his fourth All-Pro squad, Gronkowski earned the top incentive in his contract this season — a $2.5 million bonus.

Gronkowski wrapped up a fairly pedestrian season by his standards with 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games played. He did not have a catch (or target) in Week 17 against the Jets, missing out on his final bonus at the time, but secured it Friday with his All-Pro nod.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also made this year’s All-Pro team for the third time in his career.

 

