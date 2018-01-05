BOSTON (CBS) — One interview is in the books for Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
Patricia met with the New York Giants about their head coaching vacancy on Friday in Foxboro, the team announced on Friday. Patricia met with New York’s brain trust of co-owner John Mara, new general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant GM Kevin Abrams.
The 43-year-old Patricia has made a name for himself since joining Bill Belichick’s staff in 2004, running the New England defense for the last six years. The team has had their share of defensive struggles but have won a pair of Super Bowls with Patricia as their DC, and led the league in defensive scoring in the Super Bowl-winning 2016 season.
Patricia, who has an aeronautical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, interviewed with the Browns in 2016 and the Rams and Chargers last year about their head coaching jobs. In addition to the Giants, he is also a candidate for head coaching jobs with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals this year.
The Giants are also expected to interview New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels over the weekend. The Patriots are currently enjoying their playoff bye week before hosting the Divisional Round next Saturday.