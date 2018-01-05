(Image: iStockphoto)

Fresh Sourdough Sandwich, Hardwick

Rose 32 Bread is a European bakery run by a master bread artisan hailing from California. They bake small batches of sourdough bread using only the finest ingredients and a long fermentation process. The cafe offers a variety of sandwiches like French ham, salmon crostini, roast beef and capresse – all served on one of their freshly baked loaves of bread.

Salted Caramel Pretzel Ice Cream, Northbridge

Locally made, creamy and smooth ice cream in over 65 flavors can be found at West End Creamery which also offers mini golf, barnyard jump, and seasonal activities like a corn maze and pedal cart course. Conveniently located next to Purgatory Chasm State Park – this dairy farm is a day trip destination for fun and a variety of ice cream flavors like our personal favorite – the Salted Caramel Pretzel!

Hot Apple Dumplings, North Brookfield

Locals swear by the homemade hot apple dumplings found at Brookfield Orchards. Besides the apple picking, old-fashioned playground, hay rides, cider donuts and knick knack shop – a heaping pile of these hot apple dumplings over a scoop of vanilla ice cream served with a chunk of cheddar cheese is what keeps families flocking to this farm year after year.

French Canadian Poutine, Rutland

The French Quarter is an authentic Vietnamese restaurant with home-cooked meals that are fairly priced and tasty! Here you can order Poutine, which is actually a French Canadian dish made with fries, gravy and cheese curds. Order it traditional style, or with pulled pork, Cajun chicken, or beef.

Austro-Hungarian Dining, Southbridge

The most unique Austrian and German restaurant in New England, The Vienna Restaurant offers a unique mix of Bavarian, Swiss, French and Classic dishes. Located inside a historic inn, the ambiance is relaxing, cozy, and romantic. Try out the Weiner Schnitzel or Hungarian Goulash Soup.

Diner Corned Beef Hash, Spencer

As seen on Food Network, Diners, Drive-Ins Dives; Charlie’s Diner is worth the trip. For over 50 years, the Turner family has been cooking up Stop over for breakfast in this classic diner and get the corned beef hash, made with real pieces of cornbeef.

Joe Frogger Cookies, Sturbridge

Next to Old Sturbridge Village, The Public House Bake Shop follows in the colonial theme with recipes dating back hundreds of years. The Joe Froggers molasses cookies were invented 200 years ago when legend says a revolutionary war veterans wife would bake up these cookies as large as lily pads; hence the name.

Peanut Butter Lust Bar, Sutton

With recipes dating back to 1892, Eaton Farm Confectionershas been perfecting their recipes for a very long time. Their most famous recipe – the Peanut Butter Lust Bar – is a blend of smooth peanut butter, chocolate chips, cashews, marshmallows and rice crisps coated in gourmet milk chocolate; and is every peanut butter lover’s dream.

Gluten Free and Paleo, Upton

From a gluten free vegetarian plate to N.Y. strip steak with a bacon onion jam, The Red Rock Grill will please the gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian or meat eating diner – all in the same menu. The restaurant is next to a lake, has a fun outdoor seating area with a pizza oven, their own garden, and an ice cream stand next door.

Extra Stuffed Burger, Uxbridge

When in Uxbridge, save some room for the UBridge Burger from The Burger Grille for the best burgers in town. It’s a 6 oz patty stuffed with cheddar and topped with thousand island dressing and crisp bacon. Kick it up a notch and make it extra stuffed for a few bucks more. Or build your own burger!

Gouda Burger at the Lake, Webster

Take a photo of yourself at The Lodge Restaurant overlooking Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg while you enjoy a juicy gouda burger topped with BBQ sauce, smoke Gouda cheese and sauteed onions. Later, grab a local beer from KBC Brewery over live music.

Small Bites at a Botanical Garden, West Boylston

Inside the Tower Hill Botanic Garden you’ll find a cute little cafe with spectacular views of Wachusett Mountain. Whether you come for a bite to eat after a stroll through the 132 acres of indoor and outdoor gardens, or come just for the food; you’ll enjoy a menu of fresh local ingredients in a beautiful setting all year long at Twig’s Cafe.

Farm to Table, West Brookfield

The Salem Cross Inn cherishes the concept of farm-to-table cuisine. Each dish is prepared fresh daily incorporating heirloom vegetables and herbs that are grown in their very own garden. Set in a historic inn on 600 acres, this is a beautiful farm to table experience. What to order? Whatever’s in season!

Coney Island Hot Dog, Worcester

George’s Coney Island is coming into their 100th year serving up some of the best Coney Island hot dogs around. Set in a nostalgic diner with a towering neon sign that hasn’t changed a bit since 1940 – this hot dog joint is a Worcester landmark. Pair your meal with a Polar Seltzer and a Table Talk Pie for dessert (both made in Worcester.)

Parisian Crepes, Whitinsville

A touch of Paris in Blackstone Valley. French music and Parisian decor make for a unique ambiance at Maison de Manger. Rose & Butter, Nutella Banana, Oreo Salad and Smores are some of the decadent and delicious sweet crepes offered – along with live music and Shakshuka Saturdays!

