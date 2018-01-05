WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Bridgewater, MBTA Transit Police, Train Crash, Bridgewater Police Department

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police are trying to find the Good Samaritans who rescued an elderly couple moments before an MBTA train struck their car.

The car was destroyed when it was struck by a Commuter Rail train on Broad Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, during the blizzard.

train bridgewater mv 010418 6 Good Samaritans Who Rescued Elderly Couple Before Train Crash Sought

Investigators at the crash scene after a Commuter Rail train struck a car. (Photo courtesy: Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise)

No injuries were reported. The MBTA Transit Police is investigating.

Bridgewater Police and Fire responded to the area of Broad Street, near Spring Street, after the crash.

The car had become stuck on the train tracks in the snow at the rail crossing. Two unidentified bystanders helped the driver and a passenger get out of the car safely before the train crash.

The car was thrown onto its side and into nearby gates, close to a control shed exposing live wires.

train bridgewater mv 010418 2 Good Samaritans Who Rescued Elderly Couple Before Train Crash Sought

(Photo courtesy: Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise)

Broad Street was closed to investigate the incident and to make equipment repairs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch