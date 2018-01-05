BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police are trying to find the Good Samaritans who rescued an elderly couple moments before an MBTA train struck their car.

The car was destroyed when it was struck by a Commuter Rail train on Broad Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, during the blizzard.

No injuries were reported. The MBTA Transit Police is investigating.

Bridgewater Police and Fire responded to the area of Broad Street, near Spring Street, after the crash.

The Bridgewater Police are looking to identify the good samaritans who rescued the elderly couple just before the MBTA train struck their car. pic.twitter.com/hUvI11AXD3 — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) January 5, 2018

The car had become stuck on the train tracks in the snow at the rail crossing. Two unidentified bystanders helped the driver and a passenger get out of the car safely before the train crash.

The car was thrown onto its side and into nearby gates, close to a control shed exposing live wires.

Broad Street was closed to investigate the incident and to make equipment repairs.