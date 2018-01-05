BOSTON (CBS) – The storm is long gone, but the dangerous weather is far from over.

Not the news you wanted to hear, I am sure. It almost isn’t fair. We’ve had some of the highest tides and worst flooding since 1978, more than a foot of snow in many towns and now we have to deal with the coldest temperatures in years!

There is no warm up, no thaw, no chance to catch your breath. The cold pours in immediately. Any water that came ashore Thursday along our coastline will freeze up. Temperatures will drop through the day Friday, and while the wind won’t be nearly as strong as Thursday, it will gust to 50 mph at times. In turn, wind chill values will continue to fall as well, to dangerously cold levels by this evening.

Actual temperatures will drop well below zero Friday night for the majority of the area and wind chills will range from -10 to -30 degrees!

High temperatures on Saturday will stay below zero north and west of Boston.

Wind chill advisories come into effect this evening and last all the way until Sunday morning.

There are also some records that could be broken.

RECORD 1

We are currently forecasting a high temperature of 7 degrees on Saturday. This would tie a record low maximum, originally set in 1896.

The cold bottoms out Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The lows in many of the suburbs will reach -20! (These are temperatures NOT wind chills!)

RECORD 2

We are currently forecasting a low temperature in Boston of -4 on Sunday morning, which would break the old record of -2 set in 1896 (Notice these records are all from the 1800s! We don’t get cold like this anymore!)

This would be the coldest night since Valentine’s Day in 2016 (when it was -9). If Boston were to drop to -10 that would be the coldest temperature since 1957!

Looking for some good news?

Next week is looking much more “average” with highs in the 30’s and perhaps 40’s by the end of the week!

And looking longer term, it appears as though a prolonged January thaw is likely for the mid-to-latter half of the month!