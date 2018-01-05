WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (AP) — The icy flooding on many Boston streets during this week’s storm was caused by a record high tide.

Flooding in Boston’s Seaport District during the Blizzard of 2018 (Photo credit: Mass. State Police)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration verified Friday that water levels at the federal agency’s Boston tide gauge reached a peak of 4.89 feet above the average of highest tide readings for the day.

That broke the record of 4.82 feet above, set during the infamous Blizzard of ’78 in February of that year.

The flooded ramp to Piers Park Sailing Center in East Boston (Image courtesy of Alex DeFronzo)

The flooding sent large trash containers floating down Boston streets, forced the shutdown of a subway station as water cascaded down the steps and prompted rescues of people trapped in cars and homes in Boston and several other Massachusetts communities by rapidly rising waters.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

