MILTON (CBS) – Police are reminding residents not to let their pets out without a leash during frigid winter conditions.
A dog that was not wearing any tags and was not microchipped was found by residents who were out shoveling on Friday.
The dog was taken to a shelter until it can be reunited with its owner.
“Please do not let your dogs out without a leash in this weather,” Milton Police. “Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes and hypothermia is a real concern as well. Snow banks are high rendering some fences useless and electric fences may not work.”