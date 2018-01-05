By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — There is quite a lot to digest from ESPN’s story on a rift between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

But the most interesting tidbit that Seth Wickersham threw out there is the fact that Belichick and commissioner Roger Goodell as now “good friends.” That’s all based on the two having a chat at some point this week.

“He has even become good friends with Goodell. The two men had a long and private meeting during the off week after the regular season, when the commissioner visited Foxborough,” writes Wickersham.

That insinuates that Belichick has squashed his beef with the man who spent months calling him a cheater for taping an opposing team’s signals from the wrong place on the field. That Belichick has cleaned the slate with the guy who suspended his quarterback for four games and took away a pair of draft picks from him.

If there is anything we know about the normally reserved Belichick (aside from his affinity for Jersey rockers), he’s not one to let a grudge go very easily. Just ask Tom Jackson. Or any reporter who has asked a foolish question. Those cold stares don’t thaw very easily.

While much of Wickersham’s article comes across as speculation, thanks to several unnamed sources giving their thoughts on the Brady-Belichick-Kraft relationship, there is a lot in there that makes sense. Of course three powerful men who have been together for 17 years are going to have their disagreements. And it’s been well documented that Belichick isn’t a big fan of Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero and some (most) of his beliefs.

But saying that Bill and Roger are chums, buddies, pals is pretty tough to believe, and seems more like a quick toss-in to really get Patriots fans going. If anything, it is likely one of those “keep your enemies closer” type scenarios for one of the NFL’s great masterminds.