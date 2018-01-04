BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ Storm Watch Weather Team forecast 50+ mph winds for parts of eastern Massachusetts, and that’s what we are seeing. Below are the latest top wind gusts provided by the SKYWARN Weather Watcher team.
Wind Gust Reports (40 MPH or Greater):
539 AM: Nantucket, MA: 49 MPH Gust
542 AM: Nantucket, MA: 40 MPH Gust
618 AM: Charlestown, RI (East Beach): 43 MPH Gust
622 AM: Nantucket, MA: 41 MPH Gust
623 AM: Charlestown, RI (East Beach): 44 MPH Gust
629 AM: Charlestown, RI (East Beach): 48 MPH Gust
629 AM: Woods Hole, MA: 45 MPH Gust
641 AM: Nantucket, MA: 51 MPH Gust
645 AM: Nantucket, MA: 52 MPH Gust
649 AM: Nantucket, MA: 54 MPH Gust
653 AM: Nantucket, MA: 56 MPH Gust
654 AM: Woods Hole, MA: 46 MPH Gust
703 AM: Aquinnah, MA: 42 MPH Gust