BLIZZARD WARNING: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Blizzard 2018, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ Storm Watch Weather Team forecast 50+ mph winds for parts of eastern Massachusetts, and that’s what we are seeing. Below are the latest top wind gusts provided by the SKYWARN Weather Watcher team.

Wind Gust Reports (40 MPH or Greater):
539 AM: Nantucket, MA: 49 MPH Gust
542 AM: Nantucket, MA: 40 MPH Gust
618 AM: Charlestown, RI (East Beach): 43 MPH Gust
622 AM: Nantucket, MA: 41 MPH Gust
623 AM: Charlestown, RI (East Beach): 44 MPH Gust
629 AM: Charlestown, RI (East Beach): 48 MPH Gust
629 AM: Woods Hole, MA: 45 MPH Gust
641 AM: Nantucket, MA: 51 MPH Gust
645 AM: Nantucket, MA: 52 MPH Gust
649 AM: Nantucket, MA: 54 MPH Gust
653 AM: Nantucket, MA: 56 MPH Gust
654 AM: Woods Hole, MA: 46 MPH Gust
703 AM: Aquinnah, MA: 42 MPH Gust

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch