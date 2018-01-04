WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Several people had to be carried by firefighters through icy flood waters to safety in Weymouth during the height of Thursday’s storm.
The Blizzard of 2018 brought with it significant coastal flooding that stranded people in their cars and homes.
In Weymouth, firefighters responded to a call for people trapped inside a flooded home near Wessagusset Beach in the early afternoon. Six people were living inside at the time, officials said.
Two firefighters wore cold water suits to wade through waist-deep flooding. No injuries were reported.
Those rescued residents are all staying with family.
That was just one of several rescues the fire department made on Thursday. Authorities are asking residents to shelter in place and call 911 if they need help.