WEATHER ALERT: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Blizzard 2018, Local TV, Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Several people had to be carried by firefighters through icy flood waters to safety in Weymouth during the height of Thursday’s storm.

weymouthrescue Firefighters Carry Residents Trapped By Storm Through Icy Flood Waters

Weymouth Fire Department rescuing a resident during the height of the flooding (Photo credit: Matthew Wilkins)

The Blizzard of 2018 brought with it significant coastal flooding that stranded people in their cars and homes.

In Weymouth, firefighters responded to a call for people trapped inside a flooded home near Wessagusset Beach in the early afternoon. Six people were living inside at the time, officials said.

Two firefighters wore cold water suits to wade through waist-deep flooding. No injuries were reported.

weymouth fire rescue 3 Firefighters Carry Residents Trapped By Storm Through Icy Flood Waters

Another person is carried out of a flooded Weymouth home.
(Photo credit: Matthew Wilkins)

Those rescued residents are all staying with family.

That was just one of several rescues the fire department made on Thursday. Authorities are asking residents to shelter in place and call 911 if they need help.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch