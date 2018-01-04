BOSTON (CBS) — New England is beginning the New Year with a bang, or a bombogenesis to be more specific.
Thursday’s storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions and over a foot of snow in some areas of Massachusetts.
Here is a look at coverage by WBZ-TV reporters from around the region:
Worcester Cars Fight Uphill Battle Against Snow
The struggle was real for cars passing through the intersection just outside UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. City bus services will stop at noon. WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni reports.
Scituate’s Voluntary Evacuation Expires As Town Bunkers Down
The town of Scituate had asked residents along the seawall to voluntarily evacuate before 10 a.m. Thursday. WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler reports.
Loyal Employee Braves The Storm In Boston
Why would you be out in the snow? One man simply said he would not get any of his work done at home WBZ-TV’s Ryan Kath reports.