BLIZZARD OF 2018: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Massachusetts State Police, Merrimack River

LOWELL (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper hanging out of a helicopter as it skimmed the frigid Merrimack River was able to pluck a man from the water in a last-ditch rescue effort.

A state police spokesman tells the Boston Globe the helicopter was on scene in Lowell Wednesday night to provide illumination via spotlight. But when efforts to reach the man by boat were foiled by ice and rocks, the flight crew decided to attempt a rescue themselves.

Trooper John Hazelrigg maneuvered around the river’s surface, dipping the helicopter’s skids in the icy water as Trooper Russ Phippen pulled the man aboard.

The man was flown to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Lowell police Lt. Donald Crawford described the rescue to the Lowell Sun as “truly heroic.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch