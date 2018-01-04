BLIZZARD OF 2018: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ Storm Watch Weather Team is forecasting over a foot of snow for much of eastern Massachusetts. Below are the latest snowfall totals provided by officialWBZ Weather Watchers and the SKYWARN Weather Watcher team.

Snowfall reports as of 10:30 am

Berlin, CT: 3.5″
Weatogue, CT: 2.5″
Andover, CT: 2.0″
Vernon, CT: 2.0″
Wales, MA: 2.0″
Granby, CT: 2.0″
Wethersfield, CT: 3.0″
Durham, CT: 2.5″
Groton, MA: 1.5″
Westerly, RI: 3.0″
Enfield, CT: 2.0″
Ellington, CT (Crystal Lake area): 2.5″
East Providence, RI: 2.0″
Westminster, MA: 1.0″
North Adams, MA: 1.0″
Attleboro, MA: 2.0″
Bridgewater, MA: 4.0″
Brockton, MA: 3.0″
Ayer, MA: 2.0″
North Kingstown, RI: 2.0″
West Warwick, RI: 4.0″ (2″ in 45 minutes)
Moosup, CT: 3.0″
Walpole, MA 2.8″

