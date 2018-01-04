BLIZZARD WARNING: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) – Drivers are being reminded to make sure their car’s tailpipe is free of snow during Thursday’s storm in an effort to prevent carbon monoxide issues.

Boston Police tweeted the safety reminder ahead of a storm that could bring more than a foot of snow to much of New England.

Police said when shoveling out cars, drivers should start in the back and move forward to clear all snow from the tailpipe.

“A clogged tailpipe can have lethal consequences forcing carbon monoxide into the passenger compartment of your car,” Boston Police said.

