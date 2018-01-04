SCITUATE (CBS) – As residents who live along the water have been asked to evacuate their homes, people are now being warned about ice “shrapnel” coming off the beach.
Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau urged people not to come to the waterfront to watch the tide during the storm.
He said the high winds and a high tide will force ice projectiles from the water “to come up and actually act like shrapnel coming off the beach.”
“We want people to stay away from here,” Boudreau said. “This seems to be a spectator sport at times, people like to come down and look at the ocean, but again when those waves start coming and hit that sea ice, they’re going to send pieces of that ice flying.”
Scituate High School has opened as an emergency shelter with about 50 cots. Officials say more cots will be added as needed.
Residents along the water were asked to evacuate before 10 a.m. Thursday amid warnings of moderate to major flooding.