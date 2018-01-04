BOSTON (CBS) — Just about everyone has been spewing their opinion on whether or not the Celtics should play a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas the next time the Cavaliers visit Boston.

But really, there is only one opinion that matters. And that gentleman isn’t very keen on the idea.

That man would be Paul Pierce, who donned Celtics green for 15 of his 19 NBA seasons and helped Boston win its 17th title in franchise history in 2008. Pierce was named MVP of their Finals win over the Lakers that season, and finished second all-time on the franchise’s scoring list.

For his illustrious career in Boston, the Celtics will send Pierce’s No. 34 to the TD Garden rafters to take its place among the other greats of the franchise. That ceremony is scheduled to take place after Boston’s game on February 11 — which just so happens to be the afternoon Isaiah and the Cavs come to town.

“I’m not saying Isaiah shouldn’t get a tribute video,” Pierce said Thursday afternoon on ESPN’s The Jump. “But like, listen, on February 11th, the night I get my jersey, man, I’m not sure I want to look up at the Jumbotron and see Isaiah highlights. You know, after all the years I put in. I had a chance to watch Kobe’s, and throughout the games, the timeouts, there was a lot of tribute videos for him, and I enjoyed to watch that throughout the game. Now hopefully the Boston Celtics will do that for me. I’m not sure if I want to see an Isaiah video that night.”

Thomas returned to Boston on Wednesday night for the first time since the Celtics and Cavaliers pulled off their blockbuster trade last summer, but wanted the franchise to hold off on a tribute video because he wasn’t playing and his family wasn’t in town to see it. The Celtics agreed, and C’s president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge confirmed on Thursday morning they’ll play the video in February.

Ainge also doesn’t think a quick Thomas tribute will interfere with the Pierce festivities. Pierce obviously disagrees.

“Isaiah, [Wednesday] was your night. Come February 11th, you might have to wait until next year for a tribute video,” Pierce said, half joking with a big smile on his face.

He also doesn’t sound very enthused over all the players getting tribute videos around the NBA.

“It’s like everybody’s getting a tribute video now,” he said. “If you played for a team, you get traded, you get a tribute video.”

Just when we thought this drama would end, it seems as though it’s just ramping up again.