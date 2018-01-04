BLIZZARD OF 2018: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is giving his players a long weekend as they await their divisional round opponent, but not before making them earn it.

Before the Patriots can enjoy their time off on wild card weekend, they had to hit the practice field on Thursday. And you better believe everyone was there on time despite the snowy conditions hitting New England.

Luckily for his players, their final practice of the week didn’t take place in the blizzard conditions that are hitting Foxboro. Initially scheduled to take place inside Gillette Stadium, Belichick called a late audible and moved it indoors to the Empower Field House.

That didn’t spare the players from having to make a wintry trek from the locker room to the field house, but stuff like that only builds character, right?

Asked if making it to work on a day like Thursday is a good lesson in accountability, Belichick very casually stated: “Every day is a work day.”

You know, besides those three days off they’re about to get. But after a 13-3 regular season and a pair of practices during their bye week, even Mr. “No Days Off” can reward his players with a little R&R ahead of the playoffs.

 

