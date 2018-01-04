BLIZZARD OF 2018: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:David Robichaud, Marshfield, National Guard

MARSHFIELD (CBS) — Crews in Marshfield used a National Guard vehicle to rescue a family trapped within their own home Thursday.

Residents called for help after waves crashed through their living room windows.

During the early afternoon, the Ocean Street house became surrounded by water.

The vehicle used by the National Guard for the rescue would have been the only way for officials to reach the house through the flooding.

nationalguardvehicle National Guard Vehicle Used To Rescue Family Stranded In Their Home

National Guard vehicle used to rescue a family from their home (WBZ-TV | David Robichaud)

The people in the home were reunited without one another after they were rescued. At one point, a girl said her and her brother could not reach their mother because they were trapped by water.

2national guard in green harbour credit kpizzella National Guard Vehicle Used To Rescue Family Stranded In Their Home

National Guard in Green Harbor section of Marshfield (Image courtesy of Kpizzella)

The National Guard was also seen in a different section of Marshfield.

