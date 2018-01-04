BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving is giving out a lot of game-used swag this season.
After the Celtics were done beating the Cavaliers 102-88 at TD Garden on Wednesday, Irving gave his jersey to fellow Olympic gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman. The gymnast was sitting court side for Wednesday night’s big game, and shared a brief moment with Irving after the C’s victory.
Both Irving and Raisman won Olympic gold for the United States in the 2016 Rio games.
This isn’t the first time Irving has given out his jersey following a Celtics game. Earlier this season following a win in Brooklyn, the C’s point guard gave his jersey and sneakers to two soldiers in the crowd.