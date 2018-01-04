BOSTON (CBS) — It seems like the only thing that can cool off the red-hot Bruins is a snow storm.
The Bruins, winners of seven of their last eight, will have to wait to take on the Florida Panthers, as their Thursday night tilt at the TD Garden has been postponed.
The belief was they would try to play the game, with both teams in Boston as well as the game’s officials, but the blizzard-like conditions that will blanket the Boston area for much of the day on Thursday made the NHL’s decision fairly easy.
The Bruins will next play on Saturday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.